TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 16-May-2018 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG Director Declaration TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been advised that Dr Elke Eller, a member of the Company's Executive Board, has been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Kassel, Germany, on 15 May 2018. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5553 EQS News ID: 686637 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 16, 2018 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)