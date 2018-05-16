sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

94,60 Euro		+0,36
+0,38 %
WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGREDION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,40
95,71
17:59
95,38
95,73
17:59
16.05.2018 | 17:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 16, 2018 - Today, the Board of Directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2018.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With 27 Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/).

###

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)