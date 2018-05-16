Revenue of €556 million up 28% at constant exchange rates with organic growth of 3.9% vs. 3.4% in FY17

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA excluding New Mobility at -€21 million versus -€6 million in Q1 2017, in line with management expectations

Corporate Operating Free Cash Flow at -€76 million compared to -€27 million in Q1 2017, impacted by a phasing impact on non-fleet working capital, to be reversed in the course of 2018

Net income at €3 million versus €19 million in Q1 2017

Europcar fully confirms its guidance for 2018

Note: this press release includes non-audited consolidated results under IFRS, as approved by the management board and reviewed by the supervisory board on May 14th 2018

Europcar (Paris:EUCAR) today announced its results for the first quarter 2018.

For Caroline Parot, Chief Executive Officer of Europcar Group:

"Europcar Group is pursuing and accelerating its transformation as a global provider of mobility services. Our aim is to become the preferred mobility service company for our customers, offering an attractive alternative to vehicle ownership with a wide range of services ranging from vehicle rentals to chauffeur-services, as well as vehicle-sharing and peer-to-peer rental services.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Group delivered strong revenue growth of 28% as a result of solid momentum within our recently acquired companies, but also within our historical perimeter. Hence, the company's organic revenue reached 3.9% in the first quarter of the year, mainly driven by the leisure and Low Cost segments.

The Group achieved significant progress in the execution of its transformation strategy and delivered results in several key areas. First, we are well on track in terms of managing the integration of recent acquisitions and delivering the expected synergies. Second, we have continued to improve our Net Promoter Score which reached a new high in the first quarter. Third, we have continued to make significant progress in the further digitalization of our customer experience and services through the completion of the roll out of a new CRM platform. And finally, we have taken action and delivered encouraging initial results in the UK.

Our adjusted Corporate EBITDA was impacted by (1) the integration of Goldcar, which as expected significantly increases the seasonality of the Group's profitability generation, (2) a negative mix effect generated by the strong growth of the Low Cost and the Vans Trucks business units, and (3) an increase in our digital transformational costs.

Nevertheless, our Q1 results are fully in line with our expectations at this stage and were factored in our 2018 outlook.

As a result, we confirm all of our targets for 2018 in terms of revenue, adjusted Corporate EBITDA and operating Free Cash Flow conversion. In that context of strong confidence in the Group's future prospects, we have decided to launch a tactical share buyback programme, which is consistent with our cash allocation strategy, at a point in time that we find appropriate".

All data in €m, except if mentioned 3M 2018 3M 2017 Change Change at

constant

currency* Number of rental days (million) 17,1 12,9 32,6% Average Fleet (thousand) 260,0 192,1 35,4% Financial Utilization rate 73,1% 74,6% -1,5pt Total revenues 556 439 26,7% 28,5% Rental revenues 520 403 28,8% 30,8% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (24) (6) n.m. n.m. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin -4,4% -1,4% -3,0pt Last Twelve Months Adjusted Corporate EBITDA 246 252 -2,7% LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 9,7% 11,6% -1,9pt Last Twelve Months Adjusted Corporate EBITDA excluding New Mobility 262 253 3,8% LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin excluding NM 10,5% 11,7% -1,2pt Operating Income 40 41 Net profit/loss 3 19 n.m n.m Corporate Free Cash Flow (76) (27) Corporate Net Debt at end of the period 947 235 Proforma Corporate net debt EBITDA ratio 3,1x 0,9x

Q1 2018 highlights

Revenue

The Group generated revenues of €556 million in the first quarter of 2018, up 28% at constant exchange rates compared with the first quarter of 2017. On an organic basis, i.e. at constant exchange rates and constant perimeter, the Group revenues grew by 3.9%.

This significant increase in Group revenues was supported by the recent acquisitions made by the Group in the last months of 2017. As a result, the Group delivered solid growth across all of its major business units with Cars growing by 16%, Vans Trucks growing by 62% and Low Cost growing by 279%. On an organic basis, our three major business units of Cars, Vans Trucks and Low Cost grew by respectively 3.5%, 8.0% and 18%, showing that our increased focus on the Vans Trucks and Low Cost segments is a significant generator of additional revenue growth for the Europcar Group.

These solid revenue numbers were delivered thanks to good momentum in both the leisure and corporate businesses and are once again proof of the strength and robustness of the Group balanced business model. As is traditionally the case during the first quarter of the year which represents a low point in the touristic season, revenues were more evenly split between the Group's corporate customers and its leisure customers, representing each an even 50% of Group revenues.

The number of rental days increased to 17.1 million in Q1 2018, up 33% versus Q1 2017 with an organic growth of 4.6%. This growth in rental days was spread across all the key divisions with cars growing 15%, Vans & Trucks growing 50% and Low Cost growing 207%. Revenue per rental day (RPD) decreased by 1.4% at Group level, mostly impacted by the recent acquisitions. On an organic basis, RPD was steady in Q1 2018 versus last year as a result of (1) a stable pricing environment in Cars during the quarter with RPD up 0.3%, (2) a 4.4% decline in the

Vans Trucks business unit which continues to reflect the Group's strategic focus on expanding its corporate business, and (3) a positive 9.9% increase in RPD in Low Cost reflecting a good ancillary product sales momentum.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA1

Excluding the impact of New Mobility, Q1 2018 Adjusted CorporateEBITDA declined significantly to -€21.4 million compared to -€6.3 million in Q1 2017 at constant exchange rate.

This decrease has three major causes:

(1) the negative impact of the Goldcar acquisition, which as expected adds more seasonality to the Group's overall profitability generation,

(2) the negative mix impact generated by the strong organic growth of our existing Low Cost and Vans Trucks business units,

(3) the increase in our digital IT spending which is key to the success of the Group's transformation.

It is important to note that this decline in Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was expected and is fully factored within the Group's expectations for FY 2018.

Corporate Operating Free Cash Flow

Q1 2018 Corporate Operating Free Cash Flow was -€76 million compared to -€27 million in Q1 2017 impacted by a lower level of adjusted Corporate EBITDA as well as a deterioration in non-fleet working capital compared to the first quarter of 2017.

This change in non-fleet working capital was caused by a technical timing delay in Italy and a weak performance in terms of cash collection in the UK to be recovered. We expect this negative trend to be reversed during the rest of the year.

Net income

In Q1 2018, the Group posted a net profit of €2.5 million, compared to a net profit of €18.6 million in Q1 2017. This decline was caused by a lower level of adjusted Corporate EBITDA, a higher level of non-fleet D&A and an increase in interest costs on corporate bonds as a result of the financing of the Goldcar acquisition. Non-recurring items contributed positively up to €60m (vs €40m in Q1 2017), on the back of a €68m capital gain on the disposal of the Group's 25% stake in car2go.

Net debt

Corporate net debt increased to reach €947 million as of March 31, 2018 (vs €827 million as of December 31, 2017) mainly as a result of the increased seasonality of the business during the first quarter of the year.

The Group's pro forma corporate net leverage reached 3.1x at the end of the first quarter of 2018. When including the proceeds for the sale of the Group's 25% stake in car2go, the Group's pro forma corporate net leverage reached 2.9x at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

The fleet net debt was €3,953 million as of March 31, 2018 vs €4,061 million as of December 31, 2017.

Sale of 25% stake in car2go

On February 28, 2018, the Europcar Group signed an agreement with Daimler Mobility Services on the sale of its 25% stake in car2go Europe GmbH. The completion of the sale generated a pre-tax gain of 68 million euros which has been accounted for in the company's Q1 results.

Launch of share buyback programme (post-closing event)

Europcar has decided to implement a share buyback programme as authorized by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10th 2017.

This mandate, signed on May 16th, 2018, targets a maximum amount of shares not to exceed a value of 30 million euros, representing approximately 2.1% of the share capital.

The repurchases of shares will occur over a period of six months starting on May 17th 2018.

2018 guidance confirmed

Europcar confirms its four financial targets for 2018 compared to 2017:

Accelerating organic revenue growth i.e. above 3%

Adjusted corporate EBITDA (excluding New Mobility) above 350 million euros

Corporate operating free cash flow conversion rate above 50%

Dividend payout ratio above 30%

Conference Call with Analysts and Investors

Caroline Parot, Group Chief Executive Officer and Luc Peligry, Group Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call in English today at 6.30 p.m. Paris time (CEST).

You can follow this conference call live via webcast.

A replay will also be available for a period of one year. All documents relating to this publication will be available online on Europcar's investor website

Investor Calendar

Annual General Meeting 17 May 2018 H1 2018 Results 25 July 2018 Q3 2018 Results 8 November 2018

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 133 countries (including 16 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

Appendix 1 Management Profit and Loss

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 All data in €m 3M 2018 3M 2017 556,4 439,3 Total revenue 556,4 439,3 (151,3) (106,8) Fleet holding costs, excluding estimated interest included in operating leases (151,3) (106,8) (204,4) (166,3) Fleet operating, rental and revenue related costs (204,4) (166,3) (122,8) (90,5) Personnel costs (122,8) (90,5) (77,1) (58,7) Network and head office overhead (77,1) (58,7) 1,1 0,5 Other income and expense 1,1 0,5 (198,8) (148,7) Personnel costs, network and head office overhead, IT and other (198,8) (148,7) (14,6) (13,7) Net fleet financing expense (14,6) (13,7) (11,8) (9,9) Estimated interest included in operating leases (11,8) (9,9) (26,4) (23,6) Fleet financing expenses, including estimated interest included in operating leases (26,4) (23,6) (24,5) (6,2) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (24,5) (6,2) -4,4% -1,4% Margin -4,4% -1,4% (9,5) (6,6) Depreciation excluding vehicle fleet (9,5) (6,6) 59,7 39,9 Other operating income and expenses 59,7 39,9 (23,0) (15,5) Other financing income and expense not related to the fleet (23,0) (15,5) 2,7 11,6 Profit/loss before tax 2,7 11,6 1,0 10,0 Income tax 1,0 10,0 (1,1) (3,0) Share of profit/(loss) of associates (1,1) (3,0) 2,5 18,6 Net profit/(loss) 2,5 18,6

Appendix 2 IFRS Income statement

In thousands First-quarter

2018 First-quarter

2017 Revenue 556 398 439 291 Fleet holding costs (163 092) (116 703) Fleet operating, rental and revenue related costs (204 432) (166 335) Personnel costs (122 798) (90 537) Network and head office overhead costs (77 064) (58 675) Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense (9 539) (6 595) Other income 1 092 466 Current operating income (19 435) 912 Other non-recurring income and expenses 59 697 39 864 Operating income 40 262 40 776 Gross financing costs (30 590) (22 415) Other financial expenses (7 570) (7 324) Other financial income 545 592 Net financing costs (37 615) (29 147) Profit/(loss) before tax 2 647 11 629 Income tax benefit/(expense) 985 9 966 Share of profit of Associates (1 131) (3 037) Net profit/(loss) for the period 2 501 18 558 Attributable to: Owners of ECG 2 513 18 609 Non-controlling interests (12) (51) Basic Earnings per share attributable to owners of ECG (in €) 0,016 0,129 Diluted Earnings per share attributable to owners of ECG (in €) 0,016 0,129

Appendix 3 Reconciliation

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 All data in €m 3M 2018 3M 2017 124,8 100,2 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA 124,8 100,2 (69,0) (39,2) Fleet depreciation IFRS (69,0) (39,2) (53,9) (43,6) Fleet depreciation included in operating lease rents (53,9) (43,6) (122,9) (82,8) Total Fleet depreciation (122,9) (82,8) (11,8) (9,9) Interest expense related to fleet operating leases (estimated) (11,8) (9,9) (14,6) (13,7) Net fleet financing expenses (14,6) (13,7) (26,4) (23,6) Total Fleet financing (26,4) (23,6) (24,5) (6,2) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (24,5) (6,2) (9,5) (6,6) Amortization, depreciation and impairment expense (9,5) (6,6) 14,6 13,7 Reversal of Net fleet financing expenses 14,6 13,7 11,8 9,9 Reversal of Interest expense related to fleet operating leases (estimated) 11,8 9,9 (7,6) 10,8 Adjusted recurring operating income (7,6) 10,8 (11,8) (9,9) Interest expense related to fleet operating leases (estimated) (11,8) (9,9) (19,4) 0,9 Recurring operating income (19,4) 0,9

Appendix 4 Balance sheet

In thousands At At March 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2017 Assets Goodwill 1 138 381 1 138 793 Intangible assets 814 554 809 960 Property, plant and equipment 112 838 114 855 Equity-accounted investments 1 458 4 036 Other non-current financial assets 60 951 58 602 Financial instruments non-current 492 226 Deferred tax assets 60 851 56 757 Total non-current assets 2 189 525 2 183 229 Inventory 25 650 24 330 Rental fleet recorded on the balance sheet 2 445 212 2 342 605 Rental fleet and related receivables 641 839 700 117 Trade and other receivables 545 675 456 688 Current financial assets 27 086 32 762 Current tax assets 59 877 42 760 Restricted cash 98 087 104 818 Cash and cash equivalents 218 579 240 792 Total current assets 4 062 005 3 944 872 Total assets 6 251 530 6 128 101 Equity Share capital 161 031 161 031 Share premium 745 748 745 748 Reserves (107 190) (106 756) Retained earnings (losses) 39 420 37 209 Total equity attributable to the owners of ECG 839 009 837 232 Non-controlling interests 751 763 Total equity 839 760 837 995 Liabilities Financial liabilities 1 570 604 1 570 141 Non-current financial instruments 35 710 37 122 Employee benefit liabilities 134 163 133 951 Non-current provisions 9 149 8 680 Deferred tax liabilities 129 569 128 803 Other non-current liabilities 262 276 Total non-current liabilities 1 879 457 1 878 973 Current portion of financial liabilities 1 858 930 1 950 262 Employee benefits 3 149 3 149 Current provisions 213 779 219 455 Current tax liabilities 47 870 31 566 Rental fleet related payables 833 537 604 196 Trade payables and other liabilities 575 048 602 505 Total current liabilities 3 532 313 3 411 133 Total liabilities 5 411 770 5 290 106 Total equity and liabilities 6 251 530 6 128 101

Appendix 5 IFRS Cash Flow

In thousands First-quarter

2018 First-quarter

2017 Profit/(loss) before tax 2 647 11 629 Reversal of the following items Depreciation and impairment expenses on property, plant and equipment 4 644 3 834 Amortization and impairment expenses on intangible assets 4 325 2 762 Changes in provisions and employee benefits (1) (6 459) (55 590) Recognition of share-based payments (192) Profit/(loss) on disposal of assets (2) (68 513) (30) Other non-cash items 1 996 Total net interest costs 32 572 24 321 Amortization of transaction costs 3 184 1 806 Net financing costs 35 756 26 127 Net cash from operations before changes in working capital (27 600) (9 464) Changes to the rental fleet recorded on the balance sheet (3) (100 311) (63 040) Changes in fleet working capital 265 160 238 980 Changes in non-fleet working capital (21 493) 14 952 Cash generated from operations 115 756 181 428 Income taxes received/paid (4) (3 323) (6 441) Net interest paid (13 522) (18 507) Net cash generated from (used by) operating activities 98 911 156 480 Acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (5) (13 218) (12 715) Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 1 737 896 Other investments and loans 2 853 (3 110) Net cash used by investing activities (8 628) (14 929) Capital increase (net of related expenses) 21 787 (Purchases) Sales of treasury shares net (86) (549) Change in other borrowings (6) (117 435) (188 084) Payment of transaction costs (7) (4 066) Net cash generated from (used by) financing activities (121 587) (166 846) Cash and cash equivalent at beginning of period 313 251 248 507 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents after effect of foreign exchange differences (31 304) (25 295) Changes in scope 11 635 Effect of foreign exchange differences (1 185) 799 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 280 762 235 646

(1) Of which in 2018, Buyback provision for (€7 million). Of which in 2017, the reversal of provision for disputes with French Competition Authority for €45 million.

(2) Mainly related to profit on the sale of Car2Go.

(3) Given the average holding period for the fleet, the Group reports vehicles as current assets at the beginning of the contract. Their change from period to period is therefore similar to operating flows generated by the activity.

(4) The decrease of tax cash-out in Q1 2018 versus Q1 2017 is mainly due to prior year's regularizations in UK in 2018.

(5) Mainly related to IT cost capitalized (€7.1m); other technical equipment for (€6.2m).

(6) Related to drawing variation under Senior Notes (SARF) and Other borrowings dedicated to fleet financing.

(7) In 2018, transaction costs payment of which (€0.2m) for revolving facilities Upfront fees, (€1.3m) for bridge facilities and (€2.6m) for other facilities.

Appendix 6 Debt

€million Pricing Maturity Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 High Yield Senior Notes (a) 4.125% 2024 600 600 High Yield Senior Notes (a) 5.75% 2022 600 600 Senior Revolving Facility (€500m) E+225bps (b) 2022 230 160 FCT Junior Notes, accrued interest not yet due, capitalized financing costs and other (224) (270) Gross Corporate debt 1 207 1 090 Short-term Investments and Cash in operating and holding entities (259) (263) CORPORATE NET DEBT (A) 947 827 €million Pricing Maturity Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 High Yield EC Finance Notes (a) 2.375% 2022 350 350 Senior asset revolving facility (€1.3bn SARF) (c) E+150bps 2020 640 739 FCT Junior Notes, accrued interest, financing capitalized costs and other 228 260 UK, Australia and other fleet financing facilities Various (d) 1 003 1 081 Gross financial fleet debt 2 222 2 430 Cash held in fleet financing entities and Short-term fleet investments -115 -143 Fleet net debt in Balance sheet 2 108 2 287 Debt equivalent of fleet operating leases OFF Balance Sheet (e) 1 845 1 774 TOTAL FLEET NET DEBT (incl. op leases) (B) 3 953 4 061 TOTAL NET DEBT (A)+(B) 4 900 4 888

(a) These bonds are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The corresponding prospectus is available on Luxembourg Stock Exchange website (http://www.bourse.lu/Accueil.jsp

(b) Depending on the leverage ratio

(c) Swap instruments covering the SARF structure have been extended to 2020

(d) UK fleet financing maturing in 2018 with one year extension option

(e) Corresponds to the net book value of applicable vehicles, which is calculated on the basis of the purchase price and depreciation rates of corresponding vehicles (based on contracts with manufacturers).

