EncoreMusicians.com Reveals a Guide to Music at the Royal Wedding

A list of all confirmed artists so far:

James Vivian , Director of Music at St. George's Chapel, will be Musical Director

The Choir of St George's Chapel

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)

(cello) Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir

and The Kingdom Choir An Orchestra consisting of the UK's finest players

Elin Manahan Thomas (soprano)

(soprano) David Blackadder (trumpet)

(trumpet) Luke Bond (organist)

The best predictions for pop stars performing on the day:

Spice Girls (99.9% confidence)

Elton John (85% confidence)

(85% confidence) Chris Martin and Coldplay (75% confidence)

and Coldplay (75% confidence) Ed Sheeran (70% confidence)

(70% confidence) Adele (70% confidence)

EncoreMusicians.com have also covered what the estimated cost of live music at the royal wedding will be (£300,000) and have discussed how the readers can add live music to their own royal parties.

