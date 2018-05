Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Announcement: transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Baring Emerging Europe Date of purchase: 16/05/2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,716 Lowest price per share: 748.00 Highest price per share: 760.00 Trading venue: LON Aggregate volume per trading venue: 3,716 Weighted average price per trading venue: 752.15 Discount @ close (estimate): 11.12%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 13,716,036 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).