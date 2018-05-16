The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Directorate Change

16 May 2018

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board Change

The Board of the Company hereby announces that Mr Sven Borho has retired as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

The Board wishes to record its thanks to Mr Borho for the significant contribution he has made to the Company's affairs during his time on the Board.

As a Managing Partner at OrbiMed Capital LLC, the Board is pleased that Mr Borho will continue to play a key role in the management of the Company's portfolio.

