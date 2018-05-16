The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Directorate Change

16 May 2018

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Geoffrey C. Hsu as a non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 16 May 2018.

Mr Hsu is a General Partner at OrbiMed Capital LLC, the Company's Portfolio Manager. He joined OrbiMed in 2002 as a biotechnology analyst. Prior to joining OrbiMed, he worked as an analyst in the healthcare investment banking group at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Hsu received his A.B. degree summa cum laude from Harvard University and holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. Prior to business school, he spent two years studying medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Mr Hsu does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

