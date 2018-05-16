sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 16

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:16 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):55,536
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.8000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.5000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.6517

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,249,996 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,249,996 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
266727.8016:29:47London Stock Exchange
195927.8016:29:30London Stock Exchange
223527.8016:29:30London Stock Exchange
185627.8016:29:30London Stock Exchange
26027.8016:17:38London Stock Exchange
233527.6515:58:03London Stock Exchange
28627.6515:58:03London Stock Exchange
174727.6515:45:06London Stock Exchange
17227.6515:44:59London Stock Exchange
210027.6515:44:59London Stock Exchange
210027.6515:44:59London Stock Exchange
189227.7015:42:32London Stock Exchange
60627.6515:13:11London Stock Exchange
142027.6515:00:07London Stock Exchange
57027.5514:39:48London Stock Exchange
132027.5514:27:10London Stock Exchange
8327.5513:56:47London Stock Exchange
220627.5513:56:47London Stock Exchange
215727.5012:38:28London Stock Exchange
197627.6011:43:50London Stock Exchange
233527.5510:47:27London Stock Exchange
212527.6010:02:49London Stock Exchange
199427.6009:48:51London Stock Exchange
68727.6509:32:05London Stock Exchange
34927.6509:32:05London Stock Exchange
88327.6509:32:05London Stock Exchange
188827.6509:32:05London Stock Exchange
105927.6509:26:55London Stock Exchange
288027.6509:09:53London Stock Exchange
316127.6509:09:02London Stock Exchange
436427.7008:57:59London Stock Exchange
194427.6508:57:27London Stock Exchange
192027.5008:55:59London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


