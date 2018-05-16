Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 16 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 55,536 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.8000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.5000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.6517

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,249,996 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,249,996 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2667 27.80 16:29:47 London Stock Exchange 1959 27.80 16:29:30 London Stock Exchange 2235 27.80 16:29:30 London Stock Exchange 1856 27.80 16:29:30 London Stock Exchange 260 27.80 16:17:38 London Stock Exchange 2335 27.65 15:58:03 London Stock Exchange 286 27.65 15:58:03 London Stock Exchange 1747 27.65 15:45:06 London Stock Exchange 172 27.65 15:44:59 London Stock Exchange 2100 27.65 15:44:59 London Stock Exchange 2100 27.65 15:44:59 London Stock Exchange 1892 27.70 15:42:32 London Stock Exchange 606 27.65 15:13:11 London Stock Exchange 1420 27.65 15:00:07 London Stock Exchange 570 27.55 14:39:48 London Stock Exchange 1320 27.55 14:27:10 London Stock Exchange 83 27.55 13:56:47 London Stock Exchange 2206 27.55 13:56:47 London Stock Exchange 2157 27.50 12:38:28 London Stock Exchange 1976 27.60 11:43:50 London Stock Exchange 2335 27.55 10:47:27 London Stock Exchange 2125 27.60 10:02:49 London Stock Exchange 1994 27.60 09:48:51 London Stock Exchange 687 27.65 09:32:05 London Stock Exchange 349 27.65 09:32:05 London Stock Exchange 883 27.65 09:32:05 London Stock Exchange 1888 27.65 09:32:05 London Stock Exchange 1059 27.65 09:26:55 London Stock Exchange 2880 27.65 09:09:53 London Stock Exchange 3161 27.65 09:09:02 London Stock Exchange 4364 27.70 08:57:59 London Stock Exchange 1944 27.65 08:57:27 London Stock Exchange 1920 27.50 08:55:59 London Stock Exchange

