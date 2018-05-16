Thursday is expected to be the second busiest day on the European corporate calendar this month, with results and updates from the likes of 3i Group, British Land, Countryside, Experian, Grainger, Investec, Just Group, National Grid, Mothercare, Royal Mail, Sophos and Thomas Cook. British Land will unveil full year results following a robust set of interim results in November, boosted by a strong office lettings performance and a a "polarisation by occupiers towards the best space" that was said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...