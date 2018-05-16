sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,611 Euro		-0,016
-0,17 %
WKN: A2DQWX ISIN: GB00BDR05C01 Ticker-Symbol: NNGF 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,535
9,685
19:09
9,574
9,661
19:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC7,83+0,13 %
NATIONAL GRID PLC9,611-0,17 %
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC1,69+7,03 %