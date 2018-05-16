sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,145 Euro		-0,02
-1,72 %
WKN: A1J3SC ISIN: GB00B8HHWX64 Ticker-Symbol: EL8 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,153
1,20
18:57
1,155
1,20
19:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC1,145-1,72 %