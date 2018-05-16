Natural resource production and development firm Eland Oil & Gas announced on Wednesday that its Opuama-9 well, at the OML 40 asset in Nigeria, is expected to perform at the high-end of prior guidance. The well was initially drilled to a depth of 9,000 feet and encountered two reservoirs with 28 and 35 feet of net pay, and is now being deepened further to appraise the E2000 reservoir to aid for the planning of future horizontal drilling. The AIM-traded company said it expects to complete the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...