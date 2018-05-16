Learning and skills development partner Malvern International has announced plans to buy Manchester-based Communicate English School for £2.34m, in a deal that will broaden its UK footprint. This will be the company's second deal, following the acquisition of SAA Global Education in Singapore last November, which has been successfully integrated. Malvern said the acquisition, which is consistent with its strategy to supplement its existing geographic areas of operations in the UK, Singapore and ...

