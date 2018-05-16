Shares in Smurfit Kappa slumped on Wednesday as US rival International Paper said it would not be making a hostile bid for the paper and packaging company. The Irish Takeover Panel announced earlier that International Paper had until 0700 BST on 6 June to announce whether it would be making a binding offer for the group. IP, which supports the panel's decision and said it favours a "prompt" resolution, said it believes its current proposal represents a compelling strategic and financial ...

