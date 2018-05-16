One of the two high-speed rail routes between London and Scotland will be renationalised for the second time in less than a decade, after franchise holder Virgin Trains East Coast said it could no longer make payments on its £3.3bn contract with the government. The East Coast franchise, which operates intercity services between London Kings Cross and Scotland, will be taken over by the government, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told Parliament. Operators Stagecoach and Virgin Group, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...