Copper and gold exploration and development firm Asiamet Resources has reacted positively to an initial resource estimate for the BKZ polymetallic deposit in at the KSK project in Kalimantan, Indonesia. The resource estimate for the deposit, located adjacent to existing and proposed infrastructure for the company's BKM copper project, is divided into the BKZ upper polymetallic zone (BKZ-UPZ) and the BKZ lower copper zone (BKZ-LCZ). The deposit at the KSK contract of work is wholly owned by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...