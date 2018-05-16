Wall Street trading started on a positive note on Wednesday even as investors keep an eye on bond yields and geopolitical concerns weigh on sentiment. At 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial had gained 0.11%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were ahead by 0.23% and 0.41%, respectively. Stocks ended lower on Tuesday as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note crept back above 3% - to its highest point since 2011. Rabobank said: "Though the Fed's Williams reiterated his stance as regards the need for ...

