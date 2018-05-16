Citycon Sells Shopping Centre Heiane Storsenter in Norway

HELSINKI, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon has signed an agreement to sell a shopping centre in Stord, Norway to an affiliate of Midgard Gruppen AS for a gross asset value of approximately EUR 24 million. The sales price is close to the asset's latest IFRS fair value and will be adjusted according to the contract terms in connection with the closing. The transaction is estimated to close during Q2/2018.



"This divestment reflects Citycon's strategy to focus on urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordics. We will use the proceeds from the divestment in development and extension projects as well as to strengthen the balance sheet", says Tom Lisiecki, Chief Development Officer at Citycon.



