Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) are invited to attend the Combined Shareholders' meeting to be held on June 6 2018, at 2.30 pm, at Hotel Le Meurice, 228 rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris. The prior Notice to attend the Combined Shareholders' meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on April 30 2018 in the "BALO", issue n° 52.

The documents required by Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to the shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

Up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the shareholders' meeting, all holders of registered shares may request that the company send them these documents. Holders of bearer shares who wish to exercise this right must produce a certificate proving that the shares are registered on the bearer share accounts maintained by an authorized intermediary.

All shareholders may inspect these documents at the company's registered office or at its principal administrative establishment during a period of 15 days prior to the shareholders' meeting.

The documents and information to be presented at the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting and required by Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are also available on Axway's website www.investors.axway.com/en.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY, Axway's hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway's expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516006093/en/

Contacts:

Axway

Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli, +33 (0)1 40 67 29 26

acarli@axway.com

or

Press Relations:

Sylvie Podetti, +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40

spodetti@axway.com