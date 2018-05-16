NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION INTO WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO EXCHANGE, PURCHASE OR SELL SECURITIES. THE EXCHANGE OFFERS DISCUSSED BELOW ARE BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER DOCUMENTS.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (XETRA: DBKGn.DB NYSE: DB) ("Deutsche Bank") announced today that, in connection with its previously announced offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers" and each, an "Exchange Offer"), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on 15 May 2018, Deutsche Bank had received tenders to exchange the bonds solicited in the Exchange Offers (the "Original Notes") with a cumulative aggregate principal amount of approximately $6.2 billion across all series of Original Notes.

If the Exchange Offers are consummated with respect to all of the Original Notes tendered as of that time, the six series of fixed rate Original Notes that are currently included in the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Index will be exchanged for new securities of a corresponding series, each with sufficient aggregate principal amount to remain eligible for the same index. To facilitate on-going conversations with investors as well as to offer all investors the continued ability to participate on the original terms, Deutsche Bank has extended the Early Participation Cash Incentive of $1 per $1,000 principal amount for each of the Exchange Offers until the Expiration Deadline.

Deutsche Bank is making the Exchange Offers under the terms and conditions set forth in the preliminary prospectus, dated as of 2 May 2018, which forms part of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-224595) (the "Registration Statement") relating to the Exchange Offers filed on 2 May 2018 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and the related letter of transmittal. A more complete description of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers is contained in those documents.

Subject to the Registration Statement being declared effective, the Exchange Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on 30 May 2018 (the "Expiration Deadline"), unless extended by Deutsche Bank.

Capitalized terms used in this release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Registration Statement.

Deutsche Bank's affiliate, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., is serving as Dealer Manager in connection with the Exchange Offers. For additional information regarding the terms of the Exchange Offers, please contact: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (866) 627-0391 (toll-free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect). Requests for any Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, which is acting as the Exchange Agent and Information Agent for the Exchange Offers, at (212) 430-3774 or (866) 470-4500 (toll-free) or contact@gbsc-usa.com.

Contacts:

Deutsche Bank:

Investor Relations

+49 69 910 35395 (Frankfurt)

+44 20 754 50279 (London)

db.ir@db.com

or

Press & Media Relations

Kerrie McHugh, +1 212-250-6853