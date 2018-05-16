The Chinese-Canadian solar company reached commercial operation for the plant just in time to still benefit from the state of Karnatake's lucrative incentives programme. Open access rules allow businesses to broker PPA's directly with the PV-operator.The project, located in Karnataka's Bagalkot District is expected to generate approximately 54,000 MWh per year. Through a 25-year PPAs in line with Open Access regulations of Karnatakas Electrcity Regulatory Commission (KERC) local off-takers of the educational, healthcare, and auto parts industries will benefit from the supply. "We are delighted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...