Beowulf Mining announced on Wednesday that it will seek to raise £1.5m for its graphite exploration efforts through the placement of 30m new shares at five pence per share. Specifically, the AIM-traded company will use the proceeds to fund the exploration, drilling and further development of the Kallak magnetite iron ore project in Sweden, which the company has already invested £42.8m. The new shares will bring the company's total shares to 566.3m. Kurt Budge, chief executive of Beowulf ...

