Technavio's latest market research report on the global brachytherapy devices market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516006359/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global brachytherapy devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global brachytherapy devices market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8%during the forecast period. The rising incidence of cancer is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Cancer leads to a change in the morphology of the human cells, as it leads to uncontrolled division of cells. There are more than 80 types of cancers. Cancer has a major impact on the health and well-being of individuals worldwide. In countries such as the US, in 2016, nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed, and the most common type of cancers were pancreatic cancer, leukemia, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma of the skin, colon and rectum cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, thyroid cancer, endometrial cancer, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Globally, cancer is identified as one of the leading causes of death.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing focus on image-guided brachytherapy as one of the key emerging trends in the global brachytherapy devices market:

Increasing focus on image-guided brachytherapy

After the inception of brachytherapy, numerous innovations have been observed in brachytherapy. IGBT is one such significant innovation. IGBT uses advanced imaging techniques leading to more safe, accurate, and effective placement of the brachytherapy catheters. Furthermore, IGBT uses cross-sectional image data and lead to the development of 3D models, helping clinicians to accurately deliver radiation at the target site and also reduces the exposure to surrounded healthy tissues.

"Companies such as Varian Medical Systems support IGBT and offers solutions such as Varian BrachyTherapy Suite from the collaboration between Varian Medical Systems and Siemens to image and treat in the same room for brachytherapy procedures. It streamlines the workflow and avoids patient movement. In addition, it potentially reduces treatment errors," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global brachytherapy devices market segmentation

This market research report segments the global brachytherapy devices market into the following applications (gynecological cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The gynecological cancer segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. Cancers that affect women's reproductive organs are known as gynecological cancers, which include cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer. Women are at risk of developing various gynecological cancers, and the risk increases with age.

The Americas was the leading region for the global brachytherapy devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 48%. By 2022, APAC and EMEA are expected to witness positive growth in terms of market share.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516006359/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com