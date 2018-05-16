Technavio market research analysts forecast the global invisible orthodontics market to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in adoption of CAD/CAM technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global invisible orthodontics market. In the last decade, CAD/CAM technology has advanced and has developed a great interest in orthodontics. Technological advancements are providing new opportunities in orthodontics and enabling players to produce braces that are superior to the conventional ones. The overall shortened treatment time and less invasiveness is the main advantage of CAD/CAM technology. This technology allows the customized design of invisible braces according to patient's oral anatomy and supports the correct placement of braces. By implementing CAD/CAM technology, players can develop advanced and innovative orthodontics that is capable of aligning a variety of designs based on the type of material, size, and color.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in target population requiring invisible orthodontics as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global invisible orthodontics market

Increase in target population requiring invisible orthodontics

Invisible orthodontics is mainly used for treating malocclusion or teeth irregularity, which has a high prevalence rate among all oral pathologies and is considered as the third major dental disorder after tooth decay and periodontal disorders. Several organizations and governments recognized malocclusion as one of the worldwide dental public health priorities. The growing awareness about malocclusion and the availability of orthodontic treatment will drive the market growth of invisible orthodontics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices, "In developed countries, on an average, 50%-75% of the population have irregular teeth and require correction using orthodontics. In countries such as the US, nearly 35% of adults have well-aligned mandibular incisors. In almost 15% of the adult population, teeth irregularity is severe and require expansion or extraction of some teeth for correction."

Global invisible orthodontics market segmentation

This market research report segments the global invisible orthodontics market into the following products (clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces), end-users (hospitals and dental and orthodontic clinics), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major products, the clear aligners segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 82% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase nearly 5% by 2022. The fastest growing product is clear aligners, which will account for nearly 87% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global invisible orthodontics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 62%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

