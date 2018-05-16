Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) Receives Accreditation by the Republic of Cyprus to Test Wide Range of Gaming Devices

HAARLEM, The Netherlands, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) is pleased to announce that it is the first to be awarded accreditation to test and certify gaming devices in the Republic of Cyprus. This prestigious honor further expands GLI's already robust presence across Europe as the region's premier testing and certification laboratory.

"We are extremely pleased that the National Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission of the Republic of Cyprus found in favor of accrediting GLI Europe as an independent laboratory certified to test a wide range of casino equipment," said Martin Britton, GLI's Managing Director for GLI Europe. "We look forward to continuing our work with the Commission to implement the provisions of the law in regards to testing and certification of casino equipment. We are committed not only to serving the needs of the Commission but to providing suppliers and operators with outstanding value and customer service."

For more information about GLI's testing, certification, and professional services, please visit gaminglabs.com, or contact GLI Europe directly by phone at +31--252-529-9838.

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

