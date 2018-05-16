The "Global Plastic Caps Closures Market Segmented by Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Beverages), Raw Material, and Region Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic caps closures market was valued at USD 2043.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2834.77 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.61% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Technology advancements in plastic packaging have resulted in innovations in product development in industry. With many companies investing significantly in R&D to come up with the unique and cost-effective products, the innovations in this market is increasing. Dow Industries have come up with a new range of PET resins portfolio for manufacturing of caps closures. The Italian company, Imola has come up with a new HD printing machine to print high-quality images at a fast rate on caps.

The Middle East Africa region is one of the fastest growing areas in the plastic caps closures market. Saudi Arabia is leading in the plastic caps closures market in the Middle East Africa, followed by the UAE, and South Africa. The young population of the Middle East Africa is increasingly engaging in social media. This usage of social media is enabling people to accept newer ideas and gain awareness about the various effects of using different types of products and global brands.

Companies Mentioned

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd. Aptar Group Inc.

Ball Corporation

Bericap Gmbh Co. Kg

Berry Global Inc

Crown Holdings Inc.

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

Global Closure Systems

Guala Closures Group

Pact Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the Market

9. Disclaimer

