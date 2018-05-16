Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies for critical care, urology and surgery, coronary and peripheral interventions, will showcase its complex PCI product portfolio and the Arrow AC3 Optimus Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the EuroPCR being held in Paris, France on May 22 25, 2018.

In particular, Teleflex is proud to announce the commercial launch of the TrapLiner Catheter in Europe. The TrapLiner Catheter is similar in design to Teleflex's popular GuideLiner V3Catheter from Teleflex, with the added feature of an integrated balloon for trapping a standard 0.014" guidewire within a guide catheter. The TrapLiner Catheter can be used as an alternative method to the trapping technique that requires the use of a PTCA balloon to exchange an existing over-the-wire catheter while maintaining guidewire position. The technique of guidewire trapping for catheter exchange is most commonly performed in complex interventional procedures. The device is offered in three different sizes: 6, 7, and 8 Fr.

The TrapLiner Catheter is intended for use in conjunction with guide catheters to access discrete regions of the coronary and/or peripheral vasculature, to facilitate placement of interventional devices, and to facilitate the exchange of an interventional device while maintaining the position of the guidewire within the vasculature.

Teleflex offers a full line of products that give interventional cardiologists the tools they need to handle routine and complex cases, resulting in improved outcomes for patients. Cardiologists worldwide rely on the quality and proven clinical effectiveness of products, such as the GuideLiner V3 Catheter, TrapLiner Catheter, Turnpike Catheter, Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter, and R350 Guidewire.

Teleflex will also showcase the Arrow AC3 Optimus IABP. This device helps a weakened heart pump blood and can deliver IABP therapy to a broad range of patients, even those not previously considered candidates for IABP therapy. Clinicians may use the pump on patients with severe arrhythmias or with heart rates as high as 200 beats per minute.1, 2

The Arrow AC3 Optimus IABP has a third-generation AutoPilot Mode, which uses proprietary algorithms to address key clinical challenges and to simplify the delivery of IABP therapy.3 In AutoPilot Mode, the Arrow AC3 Optimus IABP automatically adjusts timing and triggering parameters, freeing clinicians to focus on the patient rather than the pump. In addition, the Arrow AC3 Optimus IABP includes several features, such as WAVE Inflation Timing, Deflation Timing Management, and Best Signal Analysis, which optimize key functions of the IABP to deliver therapy to the most challenging patients.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch and Weck trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

