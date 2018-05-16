sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

220,16 Euro		+0,12
+0,05 %
WKN: 855853 ISIN: US8793691069 Ticker-Symbol: TBH 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFLEX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
217,76
221,05
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFLEX INC
TELEFLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEFLEX INC220,16+0,05 %