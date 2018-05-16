IEH Corporation to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / IEH Corporation (OTCQB: IEHC), a manufacturer of high-performance connectors for military and aerospace applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 5th at 2:30PM PST / 5:30PM EST. Dave Offerman, President and CEO will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

Dave will be discussing IEH's signature Hyperboloid technology, its applications for harsh environments, and the competitive advantages of their interconnect products. He will also highlight the company's impressive growth over the last several years, along with their plans for future strategic growth.

'The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date,' stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. 'When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap.'

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View IEH Corporation's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ IEHC

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About IEH Corporation

For over 77 years and through 4 generations of family management, IEH has been manufacturing high-performance electronic components for demanding environments. IEH produces Hyperboloid connectors and contacts, a superior, preferred technology in mission-critical military, commercial aerospace and space applications.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Dave Offerman

Phone: 718-492-4448

Address: 140 58th Street, Suite 8E, Brooklyn, NY 11220

Email: dave@iehcorp.com

SOURCE: IEH Corporation