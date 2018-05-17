Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 17/05/2018 / 07:00 UTC+8 *[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE] / Strategic Collaboration between Union Medical Healthcare and Tencent Doctorwork Establishment of Clinics in Hong Kong and Introducing Closed-loop System for Intelligent Clinics* (16 May 2018, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Group has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Doctorwork, a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 700), to jointly establish a number of clinics and to introduce Tencent Doctorwork's closed-loop system for intelligent clinics in Hong Kong. The collaboration marks a major stride in combining mainland China's "internet+ family doctor service" (????+???????????) and the renowned international standing of Hong Kong's healthcare system. Tencent Doctorwork is a digital health service enterprise that develops both the conventional medical care business at brick-and-mortar clinics and the online medical care on the internet. Through the partnership, the Group and Tencent Doctorwork will complement each other with their respective competitive advantages. Aspects in this collaboration range from family doctor service and healthcare, preventive/ rehabilitation medicine, elderly home care, travel medical care, health station service under the brand "????", establishment of an information technology system for healthcare management for a community, brand licensing, consultation and medical referral services between overseas and domestic markets in response to industry trends. Pursuant to the Agreement, Tencent Doctorwork will supply to the Group its comprehensive medical management system, medical management cloud service system, health management IT system and authorization of brand usage, procurement deployment and supply chain, family doctor service standards, national medical flight rescue, anti-aging (age management center), commercial insurance business, self-served inspection technology and hardware solutions. The co-operation will be utilising medical artificial intelligence as a foundation, covering priority services and onshore consultation delivered by offshore registered practitioners. Mr. Li Xingyu, Vice President of Tencent Doctorwork said, "The strategic partnership with Union Medical Healthcare marked our debut in Hong Kong. We aim to bring better medical services to Hong Kong citizens. We also see a bright outlook for medical tourism market in Hong Kong. In order to meet medical need of tourists visiting Hong Kong, Tencent Doctorwork will offer intelligent medical services, standardized management and customer experience marked by efficiency, thus combining healthcare, medical service and tourism. In the foreseeable future, China's tourism industry will be transformed and upgraded at a faster pace, and medical tourism will develop into an even more significant industry. Tencent Doctorwork will leverage the advantages and strengths of Union Medical Healthcare such as the latter's ability to enjoy the government's certain favourable policy, its geographical location, clinics and medical service centres, and one-stop medical solutions so as to provide service to Hong Kong citizens. It will also offer mainland clients more convenient access to premium medical resources in Hong Kong." *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare*, said, "We are pleased to establish strategic collaboration with Tencent Doctorwork. China has attached great importance to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, which will showcase an innovative way to drive regional development. Hong Kong will be the hub of a core financial zone that covers the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area. Moreover, the rigid demand for medical services in the region within the 'one-hour-drive radius" of Hong Kong has increased significantly. Union Medical Healthcare has been providing its services efficiently through its standardized management, professional medical team and clinic network. It also has outstanding capacity to provide medical services for tourists. This, coupled with the top-notch intelligent technology and ample resources of Tencent Doctorwork, will enable the Group to tap the potential for business growth as a result of the organic combination of healthcare and medical industry with tourism industry. The Group aspires to become the leader in the medical industry in Asia." - End - *About Tencent Doctorwork* Tencent Doctorwork is an internet and medical platform jointly funded by Tencent, Medlinker and Sequoia Capital China, offering quality, safe and comprehensive health management services for individuals and their families. Currently, Tencent Doctorwork has established three clinics in Beijing, Chengdu and Shenzhen, and is expecting to establish 300 clinics under its direct operations in the next three years, connecting to 3,000 associated clinics with 30,000 self-serve health monitors. *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Union Medical Healthcare is principally engaged in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in the Greater China via its 53 clinics and servicing centres with an aggregate service floor area of 200,000 sq. ft. The Group provides a full range of services and products under our well-recognised brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management and vaccination centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. The Group is the largest aesthetic medical service provider in Hong Kong in terms of revenue and obtained the Hong Kong Top Service Brand in 2016. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com 17/05/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2018 19:00 ET (23:00 GMT)