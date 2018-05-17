sprite-preloader
Voluntary and conditional takeover bid on Vastned Retail Belgium NV: update bid price

Today marks the ex-dividend date of the Vastned Retail Belgium NV share. Dividends will be paid out from 22 May 2018 onwards.

Ordinary general meeting of Vastned Retail Belgium NV of 25 April 2018 has approved the dividend of €2.62 per share.

The adjusted bid price after dividend amounts to €54.88 per share.

Full press release:

Ex-dividend Vastned Retail Belgium - update bid price (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2193408/849567.pdf)


Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

