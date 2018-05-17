Wall Street ended Wednesday in the green, even as investors keep an eye on bond yields and geopolitical concerns weigh on sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was ahead 0.25% at 24,768.93, the S&P 500 added 0.41% to 2,722.46, and the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6% to 6,929.97. Stocks ended lower on Tuesday as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note crept back above 3% - to its highest point since 2011. "Though the Fed's Williams reiterated his stance as regards the need for three to four rate hikes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...