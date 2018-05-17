Paddy Power Betfair said the plan to cut the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2 would hit gaming revenues by £35m-£46m, although it welcomed the change. "We estimate that the direct, pre-mitigation, impact of this new stake limit would be a 33% to 43% decrease in our total machine gaming revenue. In 2017, this would have equated to a £35m to £46m revenue impact, representing 2% - 2.6% of group revenue." The government announced the change on Thursday, although no date for ...

