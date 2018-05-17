Royal Mail delivered a good set of final results, with chief executive Moya Greene beating beating City expectations before she stands down next month but warning that general data protection regulation laws may lead to a steeper decline in letter deliveries this year. Guidance for the new financial year was otherwise as good or better than the past year, with UK parcel volume and revenue growth anticipated as being "at least the same", around £230m of UK cost "avoidance" in line with the ...

