Countryside Properties posted a jump in half-year completions, revenue and profit on Thursday, as it expressed confidence in the medium term and bumped up its dividend. In the half-year ended 31 March, completions rose 15% to 1,655, while adjusted revenue was up 7% to £468m and adjusted operating profit was 14% higher at £80.6m. Meanwhile, pre-tax profit increased to £73.7m from £60.3m the year before, with both the partnerships and housebuilding divisions trading in line with the group's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...