Full year pre-tax profits at information services group Experian fell 7% to $994m, the company said on Thursday. The company, best known for credit reference checks, said total revenue grew 8% to 4.6bn. Experian's business to business (B2B) operations delivered organic revenue up 8% for the year and in Consumer Services the rate of organic revenue decline moderated to 5% overall and was flat in the fourth quarter. Total revenue growth in North America was 8% and organic revenue growth was 6%, ...

