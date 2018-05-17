Glenn Poulter Hired in Senior Global Markets Role

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today a key new hire to its Institutional Brokerage business, within its Capital Markets group. Glenn Poulter will join Northern Trust Capital Markets in a senior global markets role and will be responsible for bringing the company's range of brokerage solutions to clients globally.

Poulter will report directly to Guy Gibson, head of Institutional Brokerage, for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific, Northern Trust Capital Markets.

Poulter has extensive experience, with more than 30 years working in the financial services sector. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Poulter spent two years as a director at strategic consultancy company Stratevolve, where he advised financial services companies on MiFID II implications. Former experience saw Poulter as the Chairman of the Operating Committee for Schroder Securities, MD head of European cash equities at Citi and CEO for equities at ICAP. He holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration (EMBA) from Cass Business School.

"We're thrilled to have Glenn on board in our London team," said Gibson. "Glenn's extensive knowledge on MiFID II and other financial regulations will be invaluable for clients across the globe as they navigate regulatory change and achieve the levels of transparency the markets seek."

Andy Clayton, head of Northern Trust Capital Markets, EMEA commented, "Glenn's appointment is another example of the strategic importance brokerage plays within our capital markets offering. We continue to grow our team around the globe in response to client demand."

Northern Trust's Institutional Brokerage offers actionable investment ideas, transparent high quality trade execution, fully aligned with client objectives. It forms part of Northern Trust Capital Markets, a division of Northern Trust's Corporate Institutional Services business which provides a comprehensive range of leading and innovative asset servicing solutions to fund managers, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, foundations, endowments, insurance companies and government funds.

