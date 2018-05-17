



TOKYO, May 17, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the launch of a partner program with manufacturers, distributers and other related companies for LoRa (Long Range) WAN compliant devices and gateways from this May in Japan. Through this program, which will be gradually rolled out to global markets, NEC promotes the use of LoRaWAN, which is part of Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks.This program provides companies with an environment for verifying interconnectivity between devices, gateways and NEC's LoRaWAN compliant network servers, which control and manage the devices free of charge. Additionally, NEC provides verification test items and monitors activity logs during verification as part of its comprehensive support of the verification process. NEC will also list devices and gateways whose interconnectivity has been confirmed through this program on its website.The range of services using IoT is constantly expanding. LoRaWAN is expected to be widely used as a low power consumption communication network for IoT, which is suitable for data collection over a wide range of devices. Under these circumstances, it is important to verify interconnectivity with a variety of LoRaWAN-compliant peripherals at an early stage in order to respond promptly, reliably and cost effectively to the variety of needs from service providers using IoT."This program will enable a wide range of companies to collaboratively create products and services, and encourage the use of LoRaWAN with the aim of stimulating the IoT market. Moreover, NEC will continue to fulfill the many needs of service providers for IoT by providing total solutions covering everything from devices to applications," said Takashi Sato, General Manager, Digital Services Solution Division, NEC Corporation."Oi Electrics is pleased that NEC has launched a partner program and we look forward to seeing it stimulate the IoT market in Japan. We are already offering a variety of customers, including communication carriers, original LoRa compliant gateways, communication units and devices used for prototype development and demonstration tests," said Hiroyuki Nakamura, Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Sales, Oi Electric Co., Ltd. "We expect this program to promote collaboration among device partners and to increase the delivery of LoRa-based solutions."Tsuyoshi Yoshida, CEO, Braveridge Co., Ltd. said, "I expect the LoRa market to continue gathering momentum through the collaboration between NEC's network server and our LoRa-related products, communication modules, and sensor devices. We will continuously provide sophisticated devices that help resolve problems within autonomous bodies and companies, as well as social issues."About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.