EQS Group-Ad-hoc: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Rating CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics' credit rating upgraded by Moody's by four notches to B1 17-May-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *CEVA Logistics' credit rating upgraded by Moody's by four notches to B1* Baar, Switzerland, 16 May 2018 -- CEVA Logistics AG ("CEVA") announces that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the Group's Corporate Family Rating to B1 following the successful IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange on 4 May 2018. The upgrade by four notches reflects the improved financial position and free cash flow generation as a result of the IPO as well as the ongoing improvements in operating performance. Moody's has also upgraded the instrument ratings on the existing debt facilities. As previously announced, CEVA has started the repayment of some of its indebtedness and plans to replace the majority of its remaining debt facilities through a comprehensive refinancing in coming months. *-ENDS-* *For more information, please contact:* *Investors:* Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 *Media:* David Urbach SVP Corporate Development david.urbach@cevalogistics.com +41 799 333 083 *CEVA - Making business flow* CEVA Logistics, a leading global asset-light supply chain management company, designs and implements industry leading solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Approximately 56,000 employees in more than 160 countries are dedicated to delivering effective and robust supply-chain solutions across a variety of sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services across its integrated network. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com [1]. End of ad hoc announcement 686931 17-May-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7003b4a5222aa3f86bea6b061249e50c&application_id=686931&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

