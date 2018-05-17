Full-year billings at FTSE 250 cyber security firm Sophos rose 22% thanks to growth in its integrated cloud-based management platform, but pre-tax losses widened due to currency movements. In the year to the end of March 2018, billings rose to $768.6m from $632.1m in 2017, while revenue was up 21% to $640.7m and adjusted operating profit was 20% higher at $46.1m. Sophos attributed much of the growth to its Central cloud platform, which saw billings grow 112% to $186m. However, the group's ...

