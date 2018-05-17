Ladbrokes Coral owner GVC said the planned new £2 maximum stake on gaming machines would cost it £160m, but said it would challenge the government's decision in court. GVC said it had already factored in the cut when it made its offer for Ladbrokes Coral and Thursday's announcement by the government had no impact on the minimum targeted yearly synergies of at least £100m. "We expect to be able to reposition the business within two years following implementation, with an anticipated fully ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...