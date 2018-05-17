National Grid reported a 4% rise in its underlying operating profit to £3.5bn, or 6% at constant currency, in its final results on Thursday, with its statutory operating profit improving 9%, also to £3.5bn. The FTSE 100 energy infrastructure operator said its underlying earnings per share for the year to 31 March were 60.4p, up 3% on 2017 when adjusted for the Cadent gas network separation on a pro forma basis. Headline earnings per share totalled 59.5p - up 5% - with statutory earnings per ...

