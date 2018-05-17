OPTEC International, Inc.: OPTEC International Appoints CMW Media as New Public Relations Agency of Record

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK: OPTI) a company specializing in the distribution and acquisition of green technologies, has appointed CMW Media as its public relations agency of record.

The decision comes as part of OPTEC International's effort to expand its marketing and communication activities to further the exposure of its public information and engage with shareholders and customers. CMW Media's work will focus on raising awareness and brand recognition of OPTEC International and its Fuel Maximizer product within business, energy, technology, automotive, regional and international media outlets.

'CMW Media's proven history of generating measurable results for publicly traded companies in emerging markets made the decision to work with them very easy,' said Peter Sollenne, CEO of OPTEC International. 'Their team's expertise will allow us to build a strong communications platform and help us stand apart in the marketplace.'

The agency will leverage its experience working with publicly traded companies in emerging markets to develop a consistent stream of integrated PR and marketing campaigns to increase overall awareness of the company's proprietary green technologies, including the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer Product.

Andrew Hard, CEO of CMW Media said 'We are thrilled to be working with OPTEC International to help formulate their overall brand and share their innovative stories with the public.'

About Optec International

OPTEC International, a subsidiary of Optimized Fuel Technologies, holds the international license for marketing and distribution of OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products outside of North America. The OPTEC Fuel Maximizer is a patented, powered by IONAIRTM technology solution. By improving the overall combustion process, it enables modern, combustion engines to substantially reduce unburned hydrocarbons and harmful emission while simultaneously increasing engine performance and fuel economy.

About CMW Media

CMW Media is a fast-growing, full-service public relations firm specializing in promoting innovative businesses from a broad spectrum of industries. Our clients range from publicly traded companies to those in emerging markets -- including the global cannabis industry. We are award-winning industry leaders and producers whose inherent talent is capturing messages worldwide and educating the public. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.CMWMedia.com.

