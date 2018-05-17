Active Energy has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire a controlling interest in privately owned Canadian forestry company PowerWood Canada. The AIM-traded renewable energy and forestry management firm said the proposed acquisition would serve to secure feedstock and support the proposed roll-out of its coal replacement biomass fuel product CoalSwitch in the province of Alberta. The product can be mixed in any ratio with coal fines or completely replace coal in existing ...

