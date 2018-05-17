Thomas Cook reported an improvement in first half losses and said it was seeing stronger demand and prices for the summer season across holiday tour and airline bookings. The FTSE 250 group turned over £3.23bn in the six months to 31 March, up 5% on this time last year thanks to growth to Egypt and long-haul destinations, while the airline division was boosted by the collapse of Monarch and Air Berlin last year. Seasonal first-half operating losses of £169m were a like-for-like improvement of ...

