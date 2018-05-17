sprite-preloader
23,52 Euro		+0,54
+2,35 %
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
17.05.2018 | 12:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 17

Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI

17 May 2018

Annual General Meetings - Mondi Limited and Mondi plc

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

The Annual General Meetings of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc were both held on 16 May 2018. As required by the dual listed company structure, all resolutions were treated as Joint Electorate Actions and were decided on a poll. All resolutions at both meetings were passed. The voting results of the Joint Electorate Actions are identical and are given below. Overall in excess of 68% of the total Group shares were voted.

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes
Against		%Votes
Total		Votes Withheld
Common Business:
Mondi Limited and Mondi plc
1. To elect Stephen Young as a director335,580,28499.601,343,3410.40336,923,625546,853
2. To re-elect Tanya Fratto as a director334,684,42699.342,233,7300.66 336,918,156552,322
3. To re-elect Stephen Harris as a director335,710,47899.641,213,6470.36336,924,125546,853
4. To re-elect Andrew King as a director333,232,07998.903,690,9461.10336,923,025547,453
5. To re-elect Peter Oswald as a director335,067,68099.451,856,3450.55336,924,025546,953
6. To re-elect Fred Phaswana as a director333,740,23299.202,706,6800.80336,446,9121,023,566
7. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director335,829,41099.681,094,2140.32336,923,624546,853
8. To re-elect David Williams as a director324,056,71396.3212,389,4473.68336,446,1601,024,816
9. To elect Tanya Fratto as a member of the DLC audit committee335,712,51799.641,205,7510.36336,918,268552,210
10. To elect Stephen Harris as a member of the DLC audit committee335,841,66299.681,081,9630.32336,923,625547,353
11. To elect Stephen Young as a member of the DLC audit committee335,705,91099.641,217,2150.36336,923,125547,353
Mondi Limited Business
12. To receive the audited financial statements336,145,649100.002530.00336,145,9021,324,576
13. To endorse the remuneration policy328,740,06498.295,714,9241.71334,454,9883,015,489
14. To endorse the remuneration report (other than the policy)315,849,37194.8817,027,6795.12332,877,0504,594,427
15. To authorise a maximum increase of 2.5% in non-executive director fees*336,730,37999.95182,0150.05336,912,394558,084
16. To rationalise the non-executive director fee structure*336,715,28099.97108,7930.03336,824,073646,405
17. To declare a final dividend334,947,33299.411,976,5100.59336,923,842546,636
18. To declare a special
dividend		334,942,44399.411,976,5420.59336,918,985551,493
19. To appoint the auditors336,909,535100.006,7970.00336,916,332554,146
20. To authorise the DLC audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration336,909,990100.005,8660.00336,915,856554,622
21. To authorise the directors to provide direct or indirect financial assistance*335,144,15799.94212,7020.06335,356,8592,113,619
22. To place 5% of the issued ordinary shares of Mondi Limited under the control of the directors of Mondi Limited307,113,86391.7227,739,3298.28334,853,1922,617,286
23. To place 5% of the issued special converting shares of Mondi Limited under the control of the directors of Mondi Limited307,110,65691.7527,618,8438.25334,729,4992,740,979
24. To authorise the directors to allot and issue ordinary shares of Mondi Limited for cash‡309,215,98192.1726,257,8617.83335,473,8421,996,636
25. To authorise Mondi Limited to purchase its own shares*329,736,77097.946,926,7722.06336,663,542806,935
Mondi plc Business
26. To receive the report and accounts335,414,18399.97100,5550.03335,514,7381,955,740
27. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)319,396,44695.4915,080,1364.51334,476,5822,993,895
28. To declare a final dividend334,233,15499.382,076,3950.62336,309,5491,160,929
29. To declare a special
dividend		334,232,45199.382,077,0980.62336,309,5491,160,929
30. To appoint the auditors336,196,06699.97106,8020.03336,302,8681,167,610
31. To authorise the DLC audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration336,116,13099.94186,6430.06336,302,7731,167,705
32. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities311,768,52692.7124,529,2987.29336,297,8241,172,654
33. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*309,660,47992.0826,641,1827.92336,301,6611,169,317
34. To authorise Mondi plc to purchase its own shares*328,081,40297.637,970,4262.37336,051,8281,419,149

* Special Resolutions

‡ 75% votes in favour required pursuant to the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited.

Philip LaubscherJenny Hampshire

Company Secretary Company Secretary

Mondi Limited Mondi plc

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© 2018 PR Newswire