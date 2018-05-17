Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2018 fiscal third quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2018.

Highlights

Progressed to the FA Cup Final for a record-equalling 20 th time

Became the fastest growing sports club channel to launch on Youtube

Revenue for the quarter £137.5m up 8% from third quarter 2017

Four sponsorship deals announced in the quarter PingAn (Financial Services) Science in Sport (Regional) Renewal of Cho-A-Pharm (Regional) Extension of Mlily (Global)



Commentary

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "As another season nears its close, we have achieved our highest number of points and finish since 2012/13 and we look forward to another trip to Wembley. We anticipate another successful summer tour in the United States in preparation for the 2018/19 season."

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, Manchester United continues to expect:

Revenue to be £575m to £585m.

Adjusted EBITDA to be £175m to £185m.

Key Financials (unaudited)

£ million (except (loss)/earnings per share) Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Commercial revenue 66.7 66.5 0.3% 212.6 207.6 2.4% Broadcasting revenue 39.7 31.4 26.4% 139.4 113.0 23.4% Matchday revenue 31.1 29.3 6.1% 90.4 84.7 6.7% Total revenue 137.5 127.2 8.1% 442.4 405.3 9.2% Adjusted EBITDA1 36.1 30.0 20.3% 140.5 130.2 7.9% Operating (loss)/profit (2.3) (4.1) (43.9%) 41.6 39.7 4.8% Profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. net income/(loss))2 0.1 (3.8) (21.0) 14.9 Basic earnings/(loss) per share 0.07 (2.30) (12.81) 9.10 Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)1 (5.4) (6.3) (14.3%) 18.2 11.8 54.2% Adjusted basic (loss)/ earnings per share (pence)1 (3.30) (3.84) (14.1%) 11.10 7.22 53.7% Net debt1/3 301.3 366.3 (17.7%) 301.3 366.3 (17.7%)

1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/profit for the period, adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" below and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.

2 The US federal corporate income tax rate reduced from 35% to 21% following the substantive enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the loss for the nine months ended 31 March 2018 includes a non-cash tax accounting write off of £48.8 million.

3 The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £66.7 million, an increase of £0.2 million, or 0.3%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue for the quarter was £41.7 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 0.2%, over the prior year quarter;

revenue for the quarter was £41.7 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 0.2%, over the prior year quarter; Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue for the quarter was £25.0 million, an increase of £0.3 million, or 1.2%, over the prior year quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £39.7 million, an increase of £8.3 million, or 26.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing one additional PL home game and two additional PL games being broadcast live.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £31.1 million, an increase of £1.8 million, or 6.1%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing an additional PL home game, partially offset by playing fewer domestic cup games.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £136.4 million, an increase of £6.6 million, or 5.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £75.1 million, an increase of £8.6 million, or 12.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to player salary uplifts related to participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £26.3 million, a decrease of £4.4 million, or 14.3%, over the prior year quarter, reflecting lower home domestic cup gate share costs, reduced travel costs and a reduction in foreign exchange losses.

Depreciation amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £2.6 million, an increase of £0.1 million, or 4.0%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £32.4 million, an increase of £2.3 million, or 7.6%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 March 2018 was £321.3 million.

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £3.4 million compared to £1.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Net finance income/(costs)

Net finance income for the quarter was £1.0 million, compared to net finance costs of £3.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to unrealized foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings.

Tax

The tax credit for the quarter was £1.4 million, compared to £3.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate changes) increased by £6.4 million in the quarter compared to an increase of £29.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was £21.2 million, a decrease of £18.6 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £1.0 million, a decrease of £1.6 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital proceeds on intangible assets for the quarter were £1.3 million, a decrease of £5.3 million over the prior year quarter.

Net debt

Net debt as of 31 March 2018 was £301.3 million, a decrease of £65.0 million over the year. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

Dividend

A semi-annual dividend of $0.09 per share was paid during the quarter. A further semi-annual dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 5 June 2018, to shareholders of record on 27 April 2018. The stock began trading ex-dividend on 26 April 2018.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth.

Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports brands and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit/(loss) for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs, and tax.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)

Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on derivative financial instruments, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 28%; 2017: 35%). The normalized tax rate of 28% was the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate applicable during the financial year.

We believe that in assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal income tax rate of 28% (2017: 35%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted (loss)/profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. We have one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.





Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Nine months ended 31 March 31 March 2018 2017 2018 2017 Commercial of total revenue 48.5% 52.3% 48.1% 51.2% Broadcasting of total revenue 28.9% 24.7% 31.5% 27.9% Matchday of total revenue 22.6% 23.0% 20.4% 20.9% Home Matches Played PL 5 4 16 14 UEFA competitions 1 2 4 5 Domestic Cups 2 3 3 5 Away Matches Played UEFA competitions 1 2 5 5 Domestic Cups 2 4 4 5 Other Employees at period end 930 888 930 888 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 54.6% 52.3% 48.5% 47.5% Phasing of Premier League home games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2017/18 season 4 7 5 3 19 2016/17 season 3 7 4 5 19

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue 137,469 127,197 442,411 405,268 Operating expenses (136,411 (129,799 (415,699 (373,197 (Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets (3,446 (1,521 14,846 7,599 Operating (loss)/profit (2,388 (4,123 41,558 39,670 Finance costs (5,935 (6,334 (18,293 (21,605 Finance income 7,027 3,056 14,239 424 Net finance income/(costs) 1,092 (3,278 (4,054 (21,181 (Loss)/profit before tax (1,296 (7,401 37,504 18,489 Tax credit/(expense) 1 1,404 3,632 (58,535 (3,564 Profit/(loss) for the period 1 108 (3,769 (21,031 14,925 Basic earnings/(loss) per share: Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 1 0.07 (2.30 (12.81 9.10 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,195 164,025 164,195 164,025 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share: Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence)1/2 0.07 (2.30 (12.81 9.08 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,591 164,448 164,591 164,448

1 The US federal corporate income tax rate reduced from 35% to 21% following the substantive enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the tax expense for the nine months ended 31 March 2018 includes a non-cash tax accounting write off of £48.8 million. Accordingly, this has resulted in a loss for the nine months ended 31 March 2018 and basic and diluted loss per share.

2 For the nine months ended 31 March 2018 and the three months ended 31 March 2017 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 March 2018 As of 30 June 2017 As of 31 March 2017 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 245,186 244,738 244,137 Investment property 13,869 13,966 14,017 Intangible assets 752,016 717,544 707,578 Derivative financial instruments 3,404 1,666 2,127 Trade and other receivables 5,618 15,399 14,983 Tax receivable 1,033 Deferred tax asset 80,409 142,107 144,329 1,101,535 1,135,420 1,127,171 Current assets Inventories 1,398 1,637 1,348 Derivative financial instruments 2,799 3,218 3,977 Trade and other receivables 90,567 103,732 86,290 Tax receivable 258 375 Cash and cash equivalents 161,717 290,267 152,653 256,739 398,854 244,643 Total assets 1,358,274 1,534,274 1,371,814 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 March 2018 As of 30 June 2017 As of 31 March 2017 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 52 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (12,682 (31,724 (37,997 Retained earnings 161,296 191,436 177,904 466,519 477,617 457,811 Non-current liabilities Derivative financial instruments 655 1,398 Trade and other payables 74,998 83,587 63,744 Borrowings 457,011 497,630 516,286 Deferred revenue 32,208 39,648 34,142 Deferred tax liabilities 33,891 20,828 12,092 598,108 642,348 627,662 Current liabilities Derivative financial instruments 1,253 2,418 Tax liabilities 2,166 9,772 5,296 Trade and other payables 208,840 190,315 176,427 Borrowings 5,960 5,724 2,700 Deferred revenue 76,681 207,245 99,500 293,647 414,309 286,341 Total equity and liabilities 1,358,274 1,534,274 1,371,814

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) 28,743 48,070 17,254 71,220 Interest paid (7,210 (8,116 (16,849 (17,763 Interest received 266 113 654 424 Tax paid (620 (290 (6,388 (3,953 Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 21,179 39,777 (5,329 49,928 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (998 (2,644 (9,585 (6,352 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 75 Payments for investment property (659 Payments for intangible assets (6,812 (4,871 (135,933 (170,282 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 8,203 11,537 40,645 50,605 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 393 4,022 (104,798 (126,688 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (106 (101 (312 (295 Dividends paid (10,929 (11,824 (10,929 (11,824 Net cash used in financing activities (11,035 (11,925 (11,241 (12,119 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,537 31,874 (121,368 (88,879 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 155,312 122,704 290,267 229,194 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,132 (1,925 (7,182 12,338 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 161,717 152,653 161,717 152,653

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (2011 Revision) of the Cayman Islands, as amended and restated from time to time.

2 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2018 £'000 2017 £'000 2018 £'000 2017 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 108 (3,769 (21,031 14,925 Adjustments: Tax (credit)/expense (1,404 (3,632 58,535 3,564 Net finance (income)/costs (1,092 3,278 4,054 21,181 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 3,446 1,521 (14,846 (7,599 Exceptional credit (4,753 Amortization 32,400 30,138 105,789 95,159 Depreciation 2,622 2,458 7,951 7,721 Adjusted EBITDA 36,080 29,994 140,452 130,198

3 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2018 £'000 2017 £'000 2018 £'000 2017 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 108 (3,769 (21,031 14,925 Exceptional items (4,753 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar borrowings (6,761 (2,943 (13,585 4,151 Fair value movement on derivative financial instruments 539 645 1,384 344 Tax (credit)/expense (1,404 (3,632 58,535 3,564 Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax (7,518 (9,699 25,303 18,231 Adjusted tax credit/(expense) (using a normalized tax rate of 28% (2017: 35%)) 2,105 3,395 (7,085 (6,381 Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income) (5,413 (6,304 18,218 11,850 Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (3.30 (3.84 11.10 7.22 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,195 164,025 164,195 164,025 Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence)1 (3.30 (3.84 11.07 7.21 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,591 164,448 164,591 164,448

1 For the three months ended 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2017 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2018 £'000 2017 £'000 2018 £'000 2017 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 108 (3,769 (21,031 14,925 Tax (credit)/expense (1,404 (3,632 58,535 3,564 (Loss)/profit before tax (1,296 (7,401 37,504 18,489 Depreciation 2,622 2,458 7,951 7,721 Amortization 32,400 30,138 105,789 95,159 Reversal of impairment (4,753 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 3,446 1,521 (14,846 (7,599 Net finance (income)/costs (1,092 3,278 4,054 21,181 Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (75 Equity-settled share-based payments 617 498 1,820 1,436 Foreign exchange losses on operating activities 200 1,526 1,200 2,404 Reclassified from hedging reserve 3,772 1,161 11,480 2,407 Changes in working capital: Inventories 520 (255 239 (422 Trade and other receivables 15,431 51,887 7,268 33,270 Trade and other payables and deferred revenue (27,877 (36,741 (145,130 (98,073 Cash generated from operations 28,743 48,070 17,254 71,220

