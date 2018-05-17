AIM-quoted anti-microbial technology company Byotrol has secured a mass market retail trial in the US for its 24-hour germ-kill surface sanitizer Byotrol24. The trial, due to take place over a 10-12 week period, will see Byotrol24 made available on the shelves of national retailer Target. Byotrol expects the trial to start in June, making the product immediately available at approximately 10% of Target's 1,829 stores in North America. Following the trial, Target will then decide whether it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...