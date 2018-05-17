London based oil and gas firm Genel Energy told investors at its annual general meeting on Thursday that momentum seen during its "landmark 2017" had carried on into 2018. Payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government "remained regular" so far in 2018, with Genel receiving more than $100m in the year so far as it approached three years of consistent payments from the KRG. Genel's "firm focus" on capital discipline and shareholder value creation converted a "material portion" of these revenues ...

