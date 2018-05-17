Outsourcing NHS services to private company Capita is resulting in "widespread failures", the UK's spending watchdog has said. The National Audit Office warned on Thursday that problems with the seven-year contract that aimed to cut the health service's costs instead "potentially put patients at risk of serious harm", with dozens of women wrongly told that they no longer needed cervical cancer screening and incompetent staff being allowed to carry on practising. In 2015, Capita won the £330m ...

