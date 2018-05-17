sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MONDI PLC - AGM Special Business

PR Newswire

London, May 17

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together 'Mondi Group') notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

17 May 2018

AGM Special Business

The following resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

  • Ordinary resolution approving the Mondi Limited special dividend; and

  • Ordinary resolution approving the Mondi plc special dividend.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© 2018 PR Newswire