UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Approval of the acquisition of Westfield Corporation and of all other resolutions at the Combined Annual General Meeting of May 17, 2018

Paris, Amsterdam, May 17, 2018

Unibail-Rodamco S.E.: Approval of the acquisition of Westfield Corporation and of all other resolutions at the Combined Annual General Meeting of May 17, 2018

Approval of the Westfield Transaction

Unibail-Rodamco's Combined Annual General Meeting took place at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, Paris. All resolutions submitted for approval by shareholders were adopted, including those related to the Westfield Transaction and the stapled share structure of the New Group. The stapled security of the New Group, composed of one Unibail-Rodamco share and one WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. class A share, will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam (market of reference) and Euronext Paris and be traded under a single quotation line (ticker: URW). In addition, the stapled security will be listed on the Sydney stock exchange in the form of a Chess Depositary Interest.

Detailed results of the votes are available on the Group's website (www.unibail-rodamco.com (http://www.unibail-rodamco.com/)).

On May 24, 2018, Westfield securityholders will convene to vote on the schemes of arrangement to approve the Transaction.

The Westfield Transaction has been unanimously recommended by the Lowy family and Westfield's Board of Directors. On April 12, 2018, Westfield disclosed that the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) had registered the Westfield Securityholder Booklet. This document includes a report by an Independent Expert, which concludes that the Transaction is in the best interests of Westfield securityholders, in the absence of a superior proposal.

Christophe Cuvillier, CEO of Unibail-Rodamco commented: "Today marks a new and major step forward in the acquisition of Westfield, a natural extension of Unibail-Rodamco's strategy of concentration, differentiation and innovation. I would like to thank our shareholders for their support for the proposed Transaction, which represents a compelling opportunity for continued profitable growth and value creation. We now look forward to the Westfield securityholders' vote on the Transaction, as the ultimate step toward the creation of the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations."

Annual accounts and dividend

The shareholders approved the Group's annual accounts for the 2017 financial year and resolved to distribute a dividend of €10.80 per share, comprised of:

an interim dividend of €5.40 per share paid on March 29, 2018, of which €4.15 from the Group's tax-exempt real estate activities ("SIIC" regime) and €1.25 from the Group's non-tax exempt activities,

the final dividend of €5.40 per share to be paid to Unibail-Rodamco shareholders on May 30, 2018, from the Group's non-tax exempt activities. The ex-dividend date is May 28, 2018.

Supervisory Board

Shareholders approved the appointment of Ms Jill Granoff as a new member of the Supervisory Board, and the renewal of the terms of Ms Mary Harris, Ms Sophie Stabile, Ms Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker, Mr Jean-Louis Laurens and Mr Alec Pelmore as members of the Supervisory Board.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of two former Westfield board members, Mr John McFarlane and Mr Peter Lowy, as members of the Supervisory Board, subject to the completion of the Westfield Transaction, pursuant to which Mr Jean-Louis Laurens and Mr Alec Pelmore will resign as members of the Unibail-Rodamco Supervisory Board and be appointed as members of the WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. Supervisory Board.

Christophe Cuvillier, CEO of Unibail-Rodamco stated: "On behalf of Unibail-Rodamco, its Management Board and all its employees, I would like to extend my gratitude to Jean-Louis Laurens andAlec Pelmorefor their support and expertise. I look forward to working with them as members of the WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. Supervisory Board".

Timeline

Achieved milestones

Announcement of the Transaction December 12, 2017 Unanimous positive opinions of the EEC and the UES works councils of Unibail-Rodamco January 8, 2018 FIRB Regulatory Approval March 28, 2018 Approval of the Prospectus by the AMF and the AFM



Approval of the Document E by the AMF March 28, 2018 First Australian Scheme Court hearing



Publication of the Westfield Securityholder Booklet and of an Independent Expert report April 12, 2018 Placement of €2.0 Bn of hybrid securities by Unibail-Rodamco April 16, 2018 Westfield Transaction approved by 99% of 2014 and 2015 ORNANE holders April 23, 2018 Placement of €3.0 Bn of senior bonds by Unibail-Rodamco May 2, 2018 Approval of the Supplement to the Prospectus by the AMF and the AFM May 15, 2018 Approval of the ASX listing May 16, 2018 Unibail-Rodamco AGM May 17, 2018



Next steps

Westfield Scheme Meetings* May 24, 2018 Unibail-Rodamco final dividend ex-dividend date May 28, 2018 Second Australian Scheme Court hearing* May 29, 2018 Unibail-Rodamco final dividend payment date May 30, 2018 Effective Date* May 30, 2018 Implementation Date* June 7, 2018

*Subject to Australian regulatory process

