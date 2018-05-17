Kaufland creates new flexibility for changing customer shopping habits

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, announced that its self-checkout solution is a key part of Kaufland's store reinvention initiative. The German hypermarket chain embarked on a store transformation journey to help improve the in-store shopping experience, reduce waiting times and increase customer loyalty while at the same time creating more value for customers with smaller baskets. Kaufland equipped about 160 stores with the NCR self-checkout solution, with plans to expand across more stores throughout the next few years.

Kaufland is the first grocer in Germany to embrace a comprehensive self-checkout strategy. NCR supported Kaufland's self-checkout deployments with comprehensive consulting services as well as detailed location and process analysis in every store. Based on this analysis, NCR and Kaufland developed an individual self-checkout concept and matching checkout zone design for each store that helps to convert simple customer transactions to interactions that matter.

50 years after opening its first stores to consumers, Kaufland has embarked on store modernization with the self-checkout solutions from NCR, which is also celebrating an anniversary this year: 20 years ago, NCR installed its first self-service checkout at a grocer in the United States. Since then, NCR has become the global leader in self-checkout, with thousands of deployments across 42 countries. Since that first installation, NCR has remained focused on removing friction from the checkout process and delivering exceptional experiences to the consumer.

"During our 50th anniversary, we want to highlight that Kaufland continuously evolves to attract new customers, engage existing customers and grow our business," said Sven Homes, head of IT at Kaufland. "NCR self-checkouts play an important role in this effort by giving customers more flexibility in how they complete purchases inside our stores. Shoppers can scan and pay at their own pace, and we see a reduction in queues and waiting times, most notably with small and medium sized baskets."

"Retailers are under an enormous pressure to transform the in-store experience to meet changing customer expectations. Self-checkouts are a great option for providing better service and create experiences that supports their brand," said Dusty Lutz, vice president and general manager of Store Transformation Solutions at NCR. "Customers today are looking for choice in the way they shop, are expecting fast and convenient checkout experiences. Self-checkout not only helps to reduce waiting times, but frees up staff to spend more time serving customers and providing real value that keeps shoppers coming back."

Kaufland operates about 1,270 grocery stores in Europe, 660 of which are in Germany, where it's headquartered. The company employs more than 140,000 employees in Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria.

